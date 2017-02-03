Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Robin Blind, 35, male of Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Rosetta Hutchinson, 39, Ethete, Bond Revocation.

Clowry Means, 50, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication and Open Container.

Aloysius Piper, 49, Ethete, Public Intoxication.

Lois Medicinecloud, 52, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.

Delain Sunrhodes, 32, Arapahoe, Contempt of Court Warrant.

Duane Shakespear, 32, Arapahoe, Contempt of Court Warrant and Failure to Appear Warrant.

Loryjay Sunrhodes, 37, Fort Washakie, Hot Springs County Warrant.

Dennis Adams, 41, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

There were no arrests or citations reported from the FCSO.





Lander Police Department

Jennifer Nevins, 39, Lander, Arrested for Probation Violation.







