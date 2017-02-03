Recent deaths in Fremont County: Antelope, Harrington, Eisemann, Simmons

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths in Fremont County.

Funeral services for Terrance White Antelope, 62, who died on January 28th, will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery in St. Stephens, WY. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 6th at St. Stephens Catholic Church with a wake to follow at Great Plains Hall. Read full obituary here.



No services are scheduled for Fred “Freddie” C. Harrington, 68, who died on February 1, 2017 in Riverton. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Read full obituary here.



A Memorial service for Farron Hank Eisemann, 61, will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Echo Klaproth officiating. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. Read full obituary here.

Michael Eugene Simmons, of Evanston Wyoming passed away on January 28, 2017 in Evanston. There will be no services held. Online Condolence Guest Book: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com



