Riverton's City Administrator announces his resignation

(Riverton, Wyo.) - City of Riverton Administrator Steven Weaver recently announced he will be resigning from his position in early March. Weaver has accepted a position of Deputy City Manager for the City of Casa Grande, Arizona. He'll start his new position on March 6th.

"This opportunity came around and it is something I couldn't pass up," Weaver said. "The opportunity to work in a high growth community is something that I have never experienced." Casa Grande is just over 50,000 in population which has doubled over the past seven years. Lucid, an electric car company, recently announced they will be building a large plant in Casa Grande bringing 2,000 new jobs.

Weaver said over the 5 1/2 years working for the City of Riverton, he's enjoyed his time here in large part because of the people. "The people of Riverton are so friendly," he said. "I've also been fortunate to work with a hardworking City staff and very supportive Mayors and Councils." Weaver also noted he's enjoyed the recreation of Fremont County including camping, hunting, fishing and hiking in the Winds.

Weaver is recommending to the Mayor and Council that they appoint a department head internally as interim City Administrator until they can begin recruitment for the permanent position.

