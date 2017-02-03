Riverton's Ron Thon wrestling tournament begins today

Koa Rodriques, Wolverine Wrestler (right) pictured wrestling against Cody. Previous Ron Thon tournament photo. h/t Brant Nyberg

(Riverton, Wyo.) – It’s called the Ron Thon and it draws the best wrestlers from all classes from throughout Wyoming. It has been called the best tournament in the state and is a preview of the state wrestling championships. The annual Ron Thon Memorial Wrestling Tournament is staged at Riverton High School and Riverton Middle Schools Friday and Saturday.



There are 42 Varsity teams and 44 JV teams this year. Participating teams are from: Big Piney, Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Glenrock, Green River, Cokeville, Dubois, Evanston, Greybull/Riverside, Jackson Hole, Kelly Walsh, Kemmerer, Lander, Laramie, Hulett, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Lovell, Lyman, Moorcroft, Mountain View, Natrona County, Newcastle/Upton, Niobrara County, Pinedale, Powell, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Saratoga, Sheridan, Shoshoni, Star Valley, Sundance, Torrington, Thermopolis, Wheatland, Wind River, Worland, Wright, Wyoming Indian.



Riverton HS Wrestlers include: Brokk Nyberg, Casey Chancellor, Chris McIntosh, Cole O'Neal, Daniel Denevan, Dino Baldes, Hayden Wempen, Jaydan Ladd, Jerry Bennett, Justyn Corbett-Pitt, Kaleb Clayson, Kaelob Smith, Kalob Devries, Koa Rodriguez, Laiton Ivie, Michael Larsen, Peyton Rees, Ricky Hoffman, Ridge Briggs, Ryan Hanson, Tyler Brennan, Wayne Steeds, Wyatt Wichelhaus, Zach McIntosh.