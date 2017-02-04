snapshot: Ron Thon 'bigger than state'

#snapshots, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental, is a series highlighting amazing athletic and competitive achievements from across County 10.



The 18th annual Ron Thon is currently under way at the Riverton High School and Middle School. There are wrestling mats, yellow school buses, parents, coaches and wrestlers as far as the eye can see.

42 Varsity teams and 44 JV teams are competing in this weekend's event. Nearly every school is represented and everyone is watching to see which powerhouse school is going to rise to the top. Reggie Miller, the athletic director, and one of the many of event's organizers says "it takes a lot of planning, volunteer work and organization to pull the event off." He also says the great thing about his event is that the way "4A, 3A and 2A are not broke down by class. So if you're a really good 2A wrestler you could win the whole thing and you can say you are the best wrestler in the state."



Reggie says this is the best tournament in the state by far because you get to see all the classes, and he loves the atmosphere. "The stands are always packed. A 3A team can come in and win the whole thing, and they have."



The wrestlers spend a lot of time preparing for the tournament. Palmer Schafer a senior from Lander says, "It takes a lot of preparation, mostly mentally, to be ready for the tournament. You get to see who the toughest kid in the state is."

Hayden Wempen, a sophomore from Riverton, agrees. "This is bigger than state. Not one match is easy. Every match is difficult."

The JV teams are wrestling in the Middle School with mats in both the gymnasium and the multipurpose room. The varsity teams are wrestling in the High School gymnasium. The tournament began at 9:30 am both Friday and Saturday morning.



According to Reggie Miller the event started in the late 80's and they changed the name in 1999 when Ron Thon died. It's a community event and was created so that wrestlers in the area could have the opportunity to come together to better themselves both on and off the mat.



h/t Kelli Gard



