Fires destroy 3 buildings in one week, including Ethete home

Fremont County Fire Protection District file photo of fire. h/t FCFPD website

(Ethete, Wyo.) - Last Wednesday, February 1 at approximately 8:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire on the 100 block of 17 Mile Road in Ethete. Fremont County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dan Oakley said the house was not occupied at the time of the fire so there were no injuries. The structure was a complete loss. Responding Battalions included Lander Rural, Mortan Kinnear and Riverton Battalion 1. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Oakley noted there were three structure fires within one week's time last week. The Hudson shop fire occurred Sunday, January 29. The Ethete house fire occurred Wednesday, Feb. 1. And the North Pavillion Road house fire occurred Saturday, Feb. 4.



"It's a relatively heavy load for us as we don't usually get this many working structure fires so close together," Oakley stated. "It's been an unusual week." He noted there has not been a consistent cause that would indicate these fires are related in any way.