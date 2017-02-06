High Wind Warning In Effect for Lander Foothills Through Tomorrow

h/t Olaf Oliviero Riemer

(Lander, Wyo.) - Hang on to your hats! There is a high wind warning in effect for the Lander Foothills through 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

* TIMING - The likelihood of occasional strong winds will increase this morning lasting through tonight.

WINDS - Southwest at 15-30 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph with relatively quiet periods making them unpredictable at times.

IMPACTS - Travel between Beaver Rim, Lander and Fort Washakie may be hampered by very strong crosswinds at times and even pockets of blowing snow and drifted snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS - A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.