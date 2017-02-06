Neighbor helps woman escape house fire with tractor

(Pavillion, Wyo.) - One woman was life-flighted yesterday (Saturday, February 4) after a structure fire completely destroyed a single family home on North Pavillion Road.

Fremont County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dan Oakley said a woman was asleep at the time of the fire which occurred around 11:30 a.m. Her neighbor was reportedly coming down the road in his tractor when he saw the fire. Oakley reported the neighbor and the woman's fiance busted out the back corner of the house with the neighbor's tractor. They were able to get the woman out prior to the fire department's arrival. Oakley said the call came into the fire department as a structure fire with one occupant burned. She was life-flighted by Guardian life flight.

Oakley said the fire was accidental and the structure is a complete loss. Responding battalions included Pavillion, Kinnear, Midvale, Missouri Valley and Battalion 1 in Riverton.