Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Shallako Goggles, 25, Fort Washakie, Failure to Appear Warrant.



Rex Lain, 46, Riverton, Probation Revocation.

A 17-year-old female of Riverton was cited for stealing $36.47 in makeup and jewelry.

Taylor Yellowbear, 26, Arapahoe, Contempt of Court Warrant.

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 24, Ethete, Public Intoxication.

Blaine Niedo 30, Ethete, Arrested for Shoplifting and two Failure to Appear Warrants.

Edward Brown, 57, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Joseph Moore, 32, Riverton, Arrested for Use of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Daniel Weiss, 42, Riverton, Arrested on Outstanding Converse County Warrant.

Shilo Twobulls, 27, Riverton, Resisting Arrest.

Tara Sarley, 41, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.

Katherine Buckman, 25, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication.

Keri St Clair, 44, Lander, Public Intoxication.

Crystal Moss, 28, Ethete, Shoplifting and Contempt of Court Warrant.

Colleen Willow, 29, Ethete, Shoplifting.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Richard Millhouse, 38, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence.

Colleen Willow, 29, Ethete, Shoplifting, Contempt of Court Warrant Arrest.

A snowmobiler with a reported broken leg near Lava Mountain Lodge was located by Search and Rescue on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1:06 p.m. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. No further information was available.

Lander Police Department

Markie Dickinson, 35, Lander, Arrested on FCSO Warrant.

Kayli Kint, 22, Thermopolis, Arrested on two LPD Warrants and cited for Possession of Marijuana.

Kelvin Smith, 25, Riverton, Arrested on two FCSO Warrants.

Vernon Rooks, 52, Fort Washakie, Arrested on DUI and No Driver's License.

Justin Buzalsky, 29, Lander, Arrested on DUI, Improper Turn and No Insurance.



