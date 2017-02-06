Riverton's Hayden Wempen earns first place at Ron Thon 

Ron Thon Memorial Invitational Wrestling Tournament. h/t Brant Nyberg via Riverton High School Facebook page

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Congratulations to Riverton High School's Hayden Wempen who placed first at 182 pounds at this weekend's Ron Thon Memorial-Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

Lander and Riverton both had wrestlers who were runner-ups in their weigh class. Lander's Palmer Shafer placed second at 138 pounds while Riverton's Koa Rodriguez placed second at 160 pounds.

Lander's Nathan Redman took 5th at 120 pounds and Riverton's Dino Baldes took 5th at 160 pounds. Finally, Riverton's Justyn Corbett placed 6th at 120 pounds.

