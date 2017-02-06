Six LVHS students perform at All-State Band & Choir

Congratulations to the following students who performed at the Wyoming All-State Band and Choir in Cody over the weekend. "This is a unique and distinguished opportunity for our students who get to work from directors from all over the United States," said Lander Valley High School Principal Brad Neuendorf. "Those directors remarked that this group of Wyoming students were among the most professional and polished high school students they have ever worked with."
All State Musicians include:
- Josh Trembly- Band
- Olivia Fowler- Orchestra
- Micah Kistemann- Choir
- Tim Kistemann- Choir
- McKenna Kail- Choir
- Savita Forbis- Choir