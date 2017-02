h/t Pedigree Stage Stop Race facebook page

(Wyoming) - The final leg of the Pedigree Stage Stop Race finished up on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Uinta County. Lina Streeper took the crown this year winning the overall race in a time of 23:07:58.

Lander's Jerry Bath finished in 5th place overall with a time of 24:55:48. View overall final results below. Congrats to all the Mushers and teams! Learn more about the race here.