Warm temps with mix of rain/snow possible this week

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - With the warm temperatures we've been having it sure has made it feel like springtime. Good news is the nice temps will stick around this week but we still could see rain/snow across much of Fremont County. Here is the weekly weather forecast for Riverton, Lander and Dubois, as reported by the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

RIVERTON

The week will start off breezy with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 40's. There is also a chance of snow tonight and Tuesday night. Temps will cool down mid week into the low 30's and we'll see sunny to partly sunny skies. By Thursday and Friday there will be a chance of rain/snow mix with a high of 47 degrees on Friday. See full forecast for Riverton here.





LANDER

There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the Lander foothills today through tomorrow morning at 5:00 a.m. We could see some snow tonight and into Tuesday. Temperatures throughout the week will be warm reaching into the 30's and 40's. See full forecast for Lander here.





DUBOIS

Snow, snow, and more snow for Dubois. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Dubois through Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. The chance of snow continues through the week. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 30's. See the full forecast for Dubois here.



