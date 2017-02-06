Woman sentenced to prison for striking 7-year-old with vehicle

Lisa Lavern Stewart, the woman charged with Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, was sentenced last week in Casper. Stewart will serve 4 years in prison and will be on supervised release for three years after being released from custody. Stewart is also required to pay restitution in the amount of $73,590.33.
On Friday, September 16, 2016 Stewart struck 7-year-old Hayden Ute on Boulder Flats Spur Road. He suffered multiple injuries including brain bleeding, severely bruised lungs, a separated pelvis, a compound fracture to the right femur, a shattered ankle, multiple lacerations and severe road rash. After being hospitalized for over a month he returned home to family and friends in October. Read more background on this incident here and here.