Woman sentenced to prison for striking 7-year-old with vehicle

Scene on Boulder Flats Spur Road on Sept. 16, 2016 after Hayden Ute was transported by ambulance.

Lisa Lavern Stewart, the woman charged with Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, was sentenced last week in Casper. Stewart will serve 4 years in prison and will be on supervised release for three years after being released from custody. Stewart is also required to pay restitution in the amount of $73,590.33.



On Friday, September 16, 2016 Stewart struck 7-year-old Hayden Ute on Boulder Flats Spur Road. He suffered multiple injuries including brain bleeding, severely bruised lungs, a separated pelvis, a compound fracture to the right femur, a shattered ankle, multiple lacerations and severe road rash. After being hospitalized for over a month he returned home to family and friends in October. Read more background on this incident here and here.