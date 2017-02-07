Commissioners approve two Riverton Library hires, despite budget concerns

Interim Library Director Jeannette Woodward (center) makes hiring request to County Commissioners

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Interim Library Director Jeannette Woodward received approval from the Fremont County Commissioners this morning for two hiring requests at the Riverton Branch Library. The Commission approved to fill the vacant positions of a Library Assistant II position in the Children's Department and a Lead Librarian position in the Young Adult Services Department. Both positions are vacant due to promotions within.

Most recently, Branch Manager Gloria Brodle retired after 31 years. Sherry Haskins, who had been serving as the Lead Librarian in the Young Adult Services Department, was promoted within to Branch Manager.

"We are very short staffed in Riverton," noted Woodward. "We're having difficulty staying open." She also said programs are frequently cancelled because no staff members are available.

Commissioner Jennifer McCartey was the sole Commissioner to vote no for this request.

Commissioner Clarence Thomas had several questions for Woodward. "Do your employees understand the concept of doubling up on their duties?" he asked. Woodward assured the Commission "everyone doubles up."

Commissioner Thomas then advised the Interim Director to take a hard look at the Library's organizational structure and study how it can feasibly get through the next couple of years of budget cuts. "You're going to keep having issues because someone is going to quit again," added Thomas. "We're going to be asking all Directors in the next couple of years to take a look at their management and leadership structure in order to prepare for this period of budget restraint."