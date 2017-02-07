Gloria Brodle retires after 31 years at Riverton Branch Library

Gloria Brodle, recent retiree from the Riverton Branch Library

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Congratulations to Gloria Brodle who recently retired after 31 years working at the Riverton Branch Library! Brodle served as Branch Manager for the past 17 years and prior to that had been the Adult Circulation Librarian.

"Gloria exemplified what it means to be an effective manager and leader," said current Branch Manager Shari Haskins. "She cared deeply about her staff and library users, was always helpful and flexible, and most importantly always kept her sense of humor and came to work everyday upbeat."

Gloria was an active member of the Wyoming Library Association as well as the Mountain Plains Library Association.

One of Gloria's trademarks was her involvement in updating the branch's Community Room. This $40,000 project involved updating the rooms sound system, carpet, drapery, furniture and lighting. "It was a very successful project," noted Haskins. The community room is used by both local and statewide organizations.

"Gloria made a big impact on our library and she will be greatly missed," Haskins concluded.

Shari Haskins is the current Branch Manager after serving as Lead Librarian in the Young Adult Services department. She is starting her 18th year in the library system, 17 of which have been in Riverton.