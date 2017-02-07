Lander area had peak wind gust of 72 mph yesterday

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - A High Wind Watch is now in effect for the Lander foothills area. Yesterday, the Lander area was under a High Wind Warning. Below are the peak wind gusts as reported by the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. Click here to view additional wind gusts and snow totals across Wyoming.

Fremont County

7 SW Muddy Gap - 76 mph at 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 6

Red Canyon - 76 mph at 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 6

7 NW Lander - 72 mph at 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 6

2 W South Pass City - 58 mph at 7:16 p.m. on Feb. 6

8 W South Pass City - 56 mph at 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 6

Lander Airport - 56 mph at 10:01 a.m. on Feb. 6

Beaver Rim - 55 mph at 9:31 p.m. on Feb. 6

10 W Fort Washakie - 49 mph at 11:01 a.m. on Feb. 6