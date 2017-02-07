Pay-to-pedal bill stalls in legislature 

h/t Trever Deakins. Montain biking trail near Dubois

(Wyoming) - Last week the pay-to-pedal mountain biking bill was halted by the Wyoming Legislature. The bill would have required mountain bikers to purchase and display a decal when using federal land. The sticker was to have cost $15—a portion of which would go to trail upkeep. Some in the biking community felt the law would unfairly target them when they already volunteer labor hours building and maintaining trails.



Admitting he sponsored the bill (HB272) simply to start a conversation, Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, now says the idea needs more study. Sommers asked Travel, Recreation and Wildlife committee chair Jim Allen to deprioritize the piece of legislation so it could be discussed further at a future date.

