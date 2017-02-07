Public lands in the South Pass area —Your chance to comment tonight

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Bureau of Land Management will host a public meeting tonight, February 7 at the BLM Lander Field Office to gather input on interpretive and management plans for public lands in the South Pass area. The meeting will be held from 5-8 p.m.

The South Pass area is a regional and national recreation destination. Based on public input the BLM has identified improving visitor awareness and appreciation of cultural heritage as a priority for visitor services. Special emphasis will be placed on area sites that are important to historic mining, like Miner's Delight.

The meeting will give people the opportunity to weigh-in on their priorities for the area and how they recreate in the area.

“BLM projects are most successful when they involve public participation and partnerships,” said Kristin Yannone, BLM planning and environmental coordinator. “There will be future opportunities for participation in South Pass area projects, but this is an important first step.”

Written comments will be accepted during or following the public meeting. For more information about this effort, contact Yannone at 307-332-8400 or kyannone@blm.gov.