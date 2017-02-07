Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Benjamin Piper, 51, Arapahoe, Failure to Appear Warrant.

Marcus Brown, 38, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication.

Ronald Brown, 50, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication.



Marty Moore, 35, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.

A male in his 50's and female in her 30's were caught breaking into several Pepsi machines around the county yesterday. They are driving a white Chevy Impala. Contact RPD if you have any information.

Summar Duran, 24, Riverton, Shoplifting, Contempt of Court Warrant and Interference. She allegedly stole $33.10 worth of miscellaneous items.



A 22-year-old female of Riverton was cited for shoplifting.

Michael Mitchell, 29, Kinnear, Arrested for Battery. He allegedly punched the owner of the bar in the head at 107 S 7th St. The bar owner was ok.







Fremont County Sheriff's Office

David Gutierrez-Martin, 21, Riverton, Possession of Marijuana, Probation Revocation Arrest Warrant.





Lander Police Department

Randy Englert, 40, Lander, Arrested for Trespassing and Shoplifting. Mandy Moon, 32, Fort Washakie, was also Arrested for Shoplifting and LPD Warrant. They allegedly stole items from Safeway worth $126.



