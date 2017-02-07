Recent deaths in Fremont County: Bigknife, Bezanson

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths around Fremont County.

Yvonne Jean Clair Bigknife age 69, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at her home. She was born June 26, 1947 in Lander, WY to the late Delphine Clair and Vida Stump. Traditional Indian Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00 AM at Rocky Mountain Hall with Arlen Shoyo and Butch Deviney officiating. An Evening Service and Wake will be held Tuesday, February 7th at 7:00 PM at Rocky Mountain Hall. Interment will be in the Sacajawea Cemetery. Services provided by Wind Dancer Funeral Home. Read the full obituary here.



Eugene Albert Bezanson "Al", age 83, passed away at his home in Virden, NM on January 30, 2017 after battling a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of his life will be held in Lander, WY at New Hope Christian Church on May 13, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans PTS foundation or your local food bank. Read obituary here.