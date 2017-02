(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton Police Department is seeking information regarding two people who were seen stealing money from several Pepsi soda machines around Riverton yesterday. Captain Eric Murphy said the individuals somehow had access to the machines' keys. RPD is seeking a male in his 50's and female in her 30's. The two are driving a white Chevy Impala. Contact RPD if you have any information (307) 856-4891.

Feature photo: h/t Jgcab via wikimedia.org