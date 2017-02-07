RPD warns against phone scam

(Fremont County, Wyo) - The Riverton Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam that's been circulating around Fremont County.

RPD Captain Eric Murphy said if you get a phone call and they say "can you hear me now?" Do not reply "yes." Murphy said they are recording your answer of "yes" and using it to accomplish whatever they are trying to scam you with. Murphy advises always reply with "I can hear you" or something similar to refrain from the word "yes." He added they will try very hard to get you to say "yes."

