Former LVHS star Cooxooeii Black leads college team to victory

h/t Steve Simpson www.facebook.com/coachpictures

Lander Valley High School graduate Cooxooeii Black has continued his successful basketball career as a Freshman foreward at Colorado College. He was recently credited with helping lead his team to victory over Austin College on Sunday. In 2015, Black was nominated to represent Wyoming in the McDonald’s All American Games. Below is the press release from Colorado College.



Black’s Super Effort Leads CC to Victory

Freshman forward CooXooEii Black recorded his first career double-double with season highs of 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Colorado College to an 87-76 victory over Austin College on Sunday afternoon.

The Colorado College Tigers improved to 9-13 overall and 8-3 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. They remain tied for second place in the league standings with Texas Lutheran University, a half-game behind first-place Schreiner University.



CC created separation late in the first half on the strength of a 15-6 surge. After the 'Roos pulled to within five points on a jumper by Justin Wade, the Tigers extended their lead to 38-23 when sophomore forward Gabe Chavez scored on a put-back with 2:19 remaining in the first half.

Austin trimmed its deficit to eight points when freshman guard Austin Wells hit a three-pointer with 9:12 remaining in the second half, however the Tigers scored seven unanswered points to regain a 15-point advantage after John Hatch connected from the right wing with 8:24 to go.

After seeing Colorado College struggle at the free-throw line, the 'Roos began fouling in virtually every possession inside the six-minute mark and the strategy nearly worked.

The visitors pulled to within eight points when Andres Rivera hit two free throws with 4:52 to go, however CC 16-for-22 from the line the rest of the game to seal the victory.

Hatch scored 24 points for the Tigers, the ninth time this season he has scored 20 or more. He also recorded five rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Eric Houska added 10 points, six rebounds and dished out four assists.

Sophomore guard Jake Miller, who missed 10 games with an injury, reached double-figures for the first time this season with 10 points.

Wells connected on four of nine shots from behind the arc and led the 'Roos with 15 points.

Senior guard Jeremy Swisher scored 11 points, while senior forward Stephen Igbinosa scored 10 points despite playing most of the game in foul trouble.

Austin College dropped to 6-16 overall and 2-9 in league play.

Colorado College closes out the regular season on the road, beginning next Friday at Texas Lutheran University.