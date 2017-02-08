LVHS senior Noah Knell to play football at Black Hills State

Front row L to R: Tracy Romberg (mom), Noah Knell, Taylor Knell (sister). Back row L to R: John Rounds (FB Coach) and Bruce Knell (dad)

(Lander, Wyo.) - Lander Valley High School senior Noah Knell recently signed on to play football at Black Hills State University as a punter and kicker. Black Hills State is located in Spearfish, South Dakota and is a Division II NCAA school.

"I'm nervous but also excited to start the next chapter of my life there," said Noah. "I like the town up there, the school is really nice and they have a great football program too."

Noah said his brother Nick, also an LVHS grad, has made a big impact on his athletic career. Nick was an All-American kicker at Eastern Oregon.

Noah is playing basketball this season and will get ready for football in the spring. Congrats!



