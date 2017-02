Stargazing stock photo. h/t Samuel Singer, executive director of Wyoming Stargazing

(Lander, Wyo.) - Lander Valley High School and its Astronomy club members will be hosting a variety of Astronomy topic presentations this spring and summer. The first is this Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. This Friday viewers can see a Lunar Eclipse.

Below are the other dates and further information involving the Astronomy topic presentations at LVHS.