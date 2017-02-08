Prison time for man who strangled his girlfriend

Caleb Cole Washakie, 19, of Arapahoe was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on February 1, 2017, for Assault by Strangulation. He received 20 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment.

According to court documents, Washakie strangled and suffocated his dating partner of three years on August 11, 2016. The affidavit states at one point the woman lost consciousness. Officers also noted they observed several bite marks to her face, head and shoulders. After authorities had arrived on scene the woman was transported to Sage West Hospital.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

