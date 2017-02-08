Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Arlando Harvey, 35, Contempt of Court.



Mary Addison, 53, Arapahoe, Failure to Appear Warrant.



Trista Mitchell, 31, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Mikki Clutter, 46, Sheridan, Probation Revocation.





Lander Police Department

A 49-year-old female of Riverton was cited for shoplifting $156 in clothes from 348 Main St.

John Soundingsides, 22, Ethete, Arrested for DUI and cited for Open Container.



