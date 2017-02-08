There were 4 drunk driving arrests during Super Bowl 51; No fatality crashes

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - As part of a county-wide, multi-agency seat belt and DWUI enforcement operation “Zero Deaths, Zero DUIs” this past Super Bowl weekend, Fremont County law enforcement arrested four drunk drivers from Feb. 3-5.



During the three-day operation, area law enforcement made 314 traffic stops, and issued 50 speeding citations, 4 seat belt citations, 3 child restraint citations,71 other citations and 232 warnings. No traffic fatalities were reported over the weekend in Fremont County.

Pete Abrams with WYDOT Highway Safety said, "There were no traffic fatalities during this county-wide, operation and only 4 drunk driving arrests out of over 300 stops. That’s a small percentage on such a celebrated weekend, and it tells us that people are responding to the messaging and increased traffic enforcement.”

Fremont County law enforcement agencies are working together again in 2017 as part of a county-wide, multi-agency seat belt and DWUI enforcement operation, “Zero Deaths, Zero DUIs.” The Super Bowl 51 operation was the second of a planned six operations in Fremont County for 2017. Operations continue next with St. Patrick’s Day weekend, starting March 17.

The purpose of the enhanced enforcement operation is to educate drivers and passengers about DWUI laws and the importance of buckling up. Law enforcement looks to enforce the state’s zero-tolerance stance toward impaired driving and to remind people it’s never safe to drive impaired.

Agencies staffing the Fremont County operation include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Lander Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Riverton Police Department, Shoshoni Police Department, and Wind River Police Department.

Partners in the Zero Deaths, Zero DUIs campaign include Injury Prevention Resources and Wyoming Department of Transportation.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 8 traffic deaths in Wyoming during 2017, compared to 5 at this time in 2016.

Along with the ongoing enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.