Two vehicles stuck overnight in Dubois; Search and Rescue on stand-by due to snow

(Dubois, Wyo.) - Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee confirmed there were two vehicles in the area of Warm Springs Drive that became stuck overnight last night. The two individuals called to report their situation and the Sheriff's Office was able to reach them with snow machines around mid-morning. They refused assistance and indicated they had arranged for help from someone else.

"The Dubois area has been and is experiencing a weather event that has drifted shut many primary and secondary roadways, to include subdivision areas," said Lee. "We have had reports of three to four foot drifts on roadways with winds continuing to cause additional impacts."

The County Sheriff’s Office has placed the Dubois Search and Rescue Team on stand-by in the event they are needed assist with accessing homes in the area, if there were to be an emergency such as an EMS call or the need for a Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency are aware of and monitoring issues in the Dubois area. As mentioned before there are contingency plans in place to ensure that Emergency Crews can reach homes that have been impacted by the drifting and are not accessible by vehicle.