BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Fremont County man's murder conviction; Orders new trial

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The Wyoming Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction for Jeremiah Shull of Fremont County on an account of an "instructional error."

Jeremiah Shull had been sentenced to life in prison for the October 2014 first degree murder of Jacob Willenbrecht. Shull had also received a 4-5 year sentence for strangling his estranged wife and 8-10 years for stabbing her during the murder. All three sentences were to run concurrently. He was convicted by a jury for these crimes in July of 2015. Shull allegedly crept into the home where Willenbrecht and Julie Shull were sleeping and stabbed Willenbrecht to death.



In summary, the Supreme Court found that the jury was improperly instructed on how the definitions of "malice" and "sudden heat of passion" are to be considered and proven/disproven by the state. This was a structural error requiring reversal. The Supreme Court reversed and remanded for a new trial of the first degree murder charge. The convictions for aggravated assault and battery and strangulation of a household member were not challenged on appeal, and they are not affected by this decision.

