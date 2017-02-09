Chuck Carr gets statewide recognition

Governor Matt Mead alongside Chuck Carr, CWC's Professional Staff member of the Year. h/t CWC facebook page

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Congratulations to Central Wyoming College's Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees (WACCT) award recipients, Chuck Carr and Amy Chidester. Chuck earned the award of Professional Staff member of the Year and Amy received the award for Student of the Year. Chuck is the CWC Campus Security Director.

Other WACCT nominees included Barbara Gose, Rita Duty and Tara Womack.

"We are so proud and lucky to have all of you in our CWC community," commented CWC on their facebook page. "Thank you for all you do!"

Amy Chidester earns CWC's Student of the Year award.

