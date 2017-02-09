Local ice rinks closed today due to warm temps

h/t Benson Kua via Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/bensonkua/6625045137

Both the Riverton and Lander ice rinks are closed today due to the warm temperatures.

RIVERTON RINK STATUS:

R Recreation posted the following message on Facebook about the Riverton rink:

"The Ice Rink will be closed today, Thursday, February 9th so the city can assess the status of the ice due to the warmer temperatures. As of right now, the Ice Rink will remain open the rest of the weekend. If something changes, we will make sure to post an update. Thank You for your understanding and cooperation!"

LANDER RINK STATUS:

The Lander rink has actually been closed for a few days. They'll be assessing the ice tomorrow and from there making a decision on whether or not they'll be closing the rink for the season.

Stay tuned.