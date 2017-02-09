More little league Spring signup info

Riverton Little League Baseball:

Riverton Little League will be holding our kick-off registration Saturday February 25th from 10:00 to 2:00 at Hammer Electronics/Radio Shack . This is for 4 year old boys and girls all the way up to 15 year olds, as we are beginning our inaugural season of Junior Little League. The registration fee is the same as last year...$45.00, $40.00 for siblings and $35.00 for Tee Ball.

Early registration is currently being held through R Recreation. Registration will end March 24th. Please contact R Recreation for any questions you may have at 307-855-2015.





