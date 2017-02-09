Nope, not getting out. Snowed in. 

Vehicle stuck at Warm Springs Subdivision. h/t Codi Wilhite

(Dubois, Wyo.) - As reported yesterday, the Dubois area has been experiencing heavy amount of drifting snow that is shutting many primary and secondary roadways, including subdivisions. "We have had reports of three to four foot drifts on roadways with winds continuing to cause additional impacts," said Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee. This photo was #snapped by Codi Wilhite near Warm Springs Subdivision in Dubois.

The County Sheriff’s Office has placed the Dubois Search and Rescue Team on stand-by in the event they are needed assist with accessing homes in the area, if there were to be an emergency such as an EMS call or the need for a Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency are aware of and monitoring issues in the Dubois area. There are contingency plans in place to ensure that Emergency Crews can reach homes that have been impacted by the drifting and are not accessible by vehicle.

Full photo of vehicle stuck at Warm Springs Subdivision. h/t Codi Wilhite

