One of Lander's oldest celebrates her 100th!

Happy 100th Birthday, Frances Michaud.

(Lander, Wyo.) - Frances Michaud celebrated her 100th birthday on February 4, 2017, in Lander, surrounded by many family and friends. Frances is currently believed to be the oldest living person in the Lander Valley.

On February 4, 1917, Frances was born on a ranch near Syracuse, Kansas to Harry and Ruth Leifheit. The family moved to Niwot, Colorado in 1926 and later to Loveland, Colorado. Frances married Bill Michaud in 1938 in Ft Collins, Colorado and they subsequently moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where they raised their three children – Beverly, Glenda and Gordon. While her husband worked hard for the family on the Union Pacific Railroad, Frances joyfully labored as a homemaker – and especially relished cooking and sewing. She also enjoyed participating in clubs, church activities, trainmen lodge, fishing and hunting. In 1973 Frances and Bill moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, and soon retired there. In 2015, Frances moved to Lander to be closer to family and resides at Westward Heights.

Bill and Frances had three children: Beverly Kennedy of Medford, Oregon, Gordon Michaud of Cheyenne, Wyoming and the late Glenda Schmidt of Laramie, Wyoming.

Bill and Frances spent a great amount of their retirement at their cabin on Bear Creek near Fox Park, Wyoming. At one point Frances was recognized by Better Crocker as the “8th Best Cook in Wyoming”. Frances is a fervent Wyoming Cowboys fan and in her younger years enjoyed traveling with Bill in their RV around the country. They visited all 50 states.

Many historical events have occurred in Frances’ lifetime, and several years ago Frances mentioned that an item on her “bucket list” was to see a car that drives itself in her lifetime.

Her grandchildren are Terri Briggs of The Woodlands, TX, Debra Welch of Medford, OR, Brad Kennedy of Jacksonville, OR, Troy Michaud of Kingwood, TX and Gary Michaud of Lander, WY.

