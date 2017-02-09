Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

A 15-year-old male was cited for MUI with a .18 %BAC.

Kim Bird, 50, Riverton, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 24, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication.



Eldon Antelope, 52, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

Chauncey Friday, 50, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Robert Hester, 59, Riverton, Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Roadway.

David Hoyt, 55, Apache Junction, AZ, Probation Revocation Arrest Warrant.

Stephen Lindsey, 63, Bonnieville, WY, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Arrest Warrant.







Lander Police Department

Laura Scott, 28, Lander, Arrested for Shoplifting $15 worth of meat from Safeway. Also Arrested on a FCSO Failure to Appear Warrant for Shoplifting.

Matthew Noseep, 68, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication.



