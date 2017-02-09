Snowmobilers buried on Togwotee, airbag saves one

One snowmachiner on Togwotee was saved by airbag deployment. (www.saferiderssafetyawareness.org)

Two snowmobiles were buried in an avalanche they triggered yesterday afternoon at Dry Lake on the southeast slope of Grouse Mountain in the Togwotee area. The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center reported that one sledder was completely buried, another was partially buried.

A companion was able to rescue the full burial victim because an airbag was deployed, partially visible above the snow, giving rescuer a visual clue as to where the snowmobiler was.

The avalanche was human triggered. It occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday at an elevation of 9,438 feet.

Avalanche hazard forecast this morning is HIGH at all elevations. This afternoon, it spikes to EXTREME from 6,000 to 9,000 feet. Absolutely no travel in the backcountry today. Avalanche center calling for region-wide alert until Friday, estimating the likelihood of slides through the next 24 hours as “certain.”

