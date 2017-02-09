Woman enters plea on felony endangering charge

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - This afternoon, Erin Winter Martel pleaded not guilty to one felony count of Endangering Children and a misdemeanor count of Interference with a Peace Officer.

Count One, Endangering Children, is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a fne of up to $5,000 or both. Count Two, Interference with a Peace Officer, is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

According to court documents, on January 13th Riverton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Cheryl Sue Drive for a reported accidental gun shot. Erin Martel was inside the residence with a male subject and two kids (ages 2 and 4).

"After [the man] sustained his injury they both left the residence to go to the hospital for treatment," the affidavit states. "The two kids were in the residence at the time and were left in the care of a babysitter."

During the investigation, Officers determined both subjects allegedly admitted to using and possessing methamphetamine in the residence, the affidavit states. Upon further investigation, an Officer discovered what was later determined as methamphetamine to be in the same room where the two children were located.

Martel's bond was continued at $2,500 cash. Her trial date was set for May 8, 2017.