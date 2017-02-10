February flood: what caused it and what's next

Overflowing Squaw Creek behind Baldwin Creek Elementary early this morning.

UPDATE: The flood warning has been extended into Saturday.

A number of abnormal factors came together yesterday to cause the flooding that much of Lander and western Fremont County is still handling. High water overflowed from creeks and ditches, ultimately closing roads, entering homes and shutting down schools and businesses. But the good news is we're not likely to see a second major flood tonight.

What happened

Chris Jones of the National Weather Service Office in Riverton walked us through it.

1. We had a significant amount of snow pack in lower elevations along foothills that isn't always there at this time of year.

2. It was windy. A strong down-slope chinook wind blew over the Wind River Mountains yesterday efficiently melting away the snow. From late afternoon into the early morning hours, winds in the area were sustained at 20-40 mph, with gusts up to 59 mph at the Lander airport, 69 mph in North Fork and 85 mph in Red Canyon.

3. It was warm and for longer than usual. In the course of about an hour, Lander's temperature rose from 33 to 50. Jones noted Lander had 11 straight hours over 50, and the North Fork area had more than 13.5 hours over 50. And this isn't including a couple hours that were 49. While there were no record highs, Jones said it is unusual for the warm temps to be sustained for that long. Typically, highs this time of year will peak in the afternoon, but cool off after dark. That didn't happen yesterday, and the winds played a role.

4. Even though it's been warmer this week, the ground is still frozen, therefore not allowing the melting snow to percolate downward.

All of this combined led to very rapid, and significant, snow melt. The runoff did primarily come from the lower elevations, and the difference can be seen in the lack of white on the foothills. Monitoring stations above 8,000 feet showed no significant change in snow water equivalent.

Looking ahead

The factors above have all been diminished for the coming days. Low elevation snowpack decreased 6-12 inches in places, so there's much less to come down now. Temperatures are still warm today, but they're expected to cool off in the evening like normal and not remain in the 40s and 50s. There might be a bit of a breeze this afternoon and tonight, but it won't be anything like yesterday's winds.

All that means there is still a chance for some high water tonight, but a rapid rise and a height like last night is unexpected. Still: monitor waters near you for safety.