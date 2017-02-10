February flood: what's happening outside of Lander

Shadow Brook Road in Lyons Valley

A number of homes in parts of the county outside of Lander have been affected by flooding, but a firm count isn't immediately available. We have received no reports of injuries in relation to the high water.

Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathi Metzler confirmed that efforts to mitigate flooding is happening in the Hudson, Lyons Valley, and Fort Washakie areas. She said high water on the Wind River Indian Reservation is keeping to historically flood-prone areas along the Wind River. Several homes in the Shadow Brook area of Lyons Valley are being impacted, in addition to many homes in the south and west side of Hudson.

So far, temperatures in the Dubois area remain cool enough that there has not been any significant breaking up of snow and ice. We've heard no reports of any issues in the Riverton area.



Those living along the streams and in affected areas are encouraged to keep a close eye on the situation, especially toward the early afternoon. Metzler is hopeful tonight will cool off enough that runoff will slow, but how it will all work out remains to be seen. A sand-bagging station at the Lander City shop on Buena Vista is available for use, and Metzler said a sand pile should be in place near Hudson Town Hall this morning.



