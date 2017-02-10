Flood - Area Business Closures

County 10 will be compiling and updating a list of area businesses that will be closed from the Fremont County flood.

We've been notified of the following business closures:

Lander Child Development Center closed today.



WRTA will not run between Rock Hall in Fort Washakie and Shopko in Lander today, February 10, 2017. Rock Hall to Lander riders can catch the 9:15 Rock Hall bus back thru Riverton to get to Boomgaars in Lander.



Along with FCSD#1 schools being cancelled, all school-related activities are also cancelled today.

Lander BLM Office closed today.

Cornerstone Christian School closed today.

Kingdom Kids Child Care and Learning Center (located at Living Water Fellowship Church 150 Baldwin Creek Road) is closed today



Creative Energies physical office at 1623 US 287 is closed. We are still available - just call Cheryl at 480-688-5702



Fremont County Pioneer Museum is closed.

Lander Learning Express Preschool is closed.



Lander Children's Museum is closed.

If you're aware of a business closure that we haven't listed, please shoot us an email to: tips@county10.com.

