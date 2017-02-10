County 10™
Flood - Area Business Closures

County 10 will be compiling and updating a list of area businesses that will be closed from the Fremont County flood.

We've been notified of the following business closures:

  • Lander Child Development Center closed today.
  • WRTA will not run between Rock Hall in Fort Washakie and Shopko in Lander today, February 10, 2017. Rock Hall to Lander riders can catch the 9:15 Rock Hall bus back thru Riverton to get to Boomgaars in Lander.
  • Along with FCSD#1 schools being cancelled, all school-related activities are also cancelled today.

  • Lander BLM Office closed today.

  • Cornerstone Christian School closed today.

  • Kingdom Kids Child Care and Learning Center (located at Living Water Fellowship Church 150 Baldwin Creek Road) is closed today

  •  Creative Energies physical office at 1623 US 287 is closed. We are still available - just call Cheryl at 480-688-5702

  • Fremont County Pioneer Museum is closed.

  • Lander Learning Express Preschool is closed.

  • Lander Children's Museum is closed.

If you're aware of a business closure that we haven't listed, please shoot us an email to: tips@county10.com.