Flood warning extended into Saturday

At Mill Creek Bridge on Blue Sky Highway earlier this morning. h/t WYDOT

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has extended the Flood Warning for Fremont County to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. At 1:40 p.m., Emergency Management officials reported flooding in Lander, Hudson, and Lyons Valley. Rapid Snowmelt from Thursday evening has caused river levels to rise quickly along the tributaries of the Popo Agie and Little Wind Rivers. This flooding is expected to continue through Friday and into Saturday morning.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lander, Hudson, Arapahoe, Lyons Valley, and Milford.

Flood waters are moving down the Middle Popo Agie, Little Popo Agie, and eventually the Little Wind Rivers. While flood waters have somewhat receded around Lander, river levels will continue to rise downstream in Hudson and toward Arapahoe. The gauge on the Little Wind River near Riverton was at 5.8 Feet at 1pm MST, and is expected to crest later today around 7 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. Lyons Valley will experience flooding along the Little Popo Agie River.

While snowmelt will continue through Friday, the volume of water melted Friday should not approach that seen on Thursday.