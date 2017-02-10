Flood warning extended through the afternoon

Flooding on Smith Street in Lander early this morning. h/t Sabrina

UPDATE at 2 p.m.: It's now been extended into Saturday.

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has placed Fremont County under a flood warning until 5:15 p.m.

Water began rising around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Flooding has been reported in western Lander, Hudson, Lyons Valley and Fort Washakie.

Additional rises in smaller creeks, ditches, and culverts in and around lander are expected by early afternoon as warm temperatures and warm downslope winds continue. Additional flooding is also possible through Friday afternoon due to ice jams along smaller creeks and streams.