Flooding need-to-know: road closures, sand bags and more

UPDATE at 8:35 a.m.: The Highway between Lander and Fort Washakie has reopened.

Several roads in the Lander area are closed due to rising waters. Baldwin Creek Road is closed from Main to Indian Lookout. And Smith Street is closed from Baldwin Creek to Black.

Lander Fire Administrator Nick Hudson, who is serving as incident commander for the flooding locally, said sand bags are available for self-filling at the city shop on Buena Vista near the hospital.

One home in Lander has been evacuated.

Dickinson Creek running through the heart of Lander is already beginning to jump its banks on the north side of town. Hudson encouraged residents along the creek to keep an eye on the water. The headgate is still closed, but the water jumped it.

So far, the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie remains low.

Lander Police Sgt. Alan McOmie said they're seeing too many people drive around the barricades at the closed roads. He urged everyone to obey the closures for their own safety.

We're hearing reports of flooding happening in Fort Washakie, Lyons Valley and Hudson as well. We'll post more as we get it.