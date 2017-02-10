Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.



Riverton Police Department

No arrests.

A burglary was reported at Intermountain Electric early Thursday morning. An unknown subject stole three 10 oz. bottles of starting fluid and one bottle of antifreeze.

A strange assault was reported on the 800 block of East Adams at about 8:30 a.m. A man said he heard a knock at his door, opened it and was immediately punched in the face by another man who then fled. The victim said he did not know who the assailant was.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

No arrests.





Lander Police Department

A 22-year-old Riverton woman was arrested for a Probation Warrant and Possession of Marijuana. LPD did not release her name. A 21-year-old man from Greeley, Colo., was cited for Possession of Marijuana. A child in their custody was turned over to the Department of Family Services.

A 16-year-old boy was cited for Simple Assault.

Tajia Cleveland, 27, Lander, LPD Warrant.

Trisain Wesaw, 18, Fort Washakie, 2 LPD Warrants, No Driver's License, No Insurance and Invalid Registration.



