Recent deaths in Fremont County: Fender, Cuthbertson

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths in Fremont County.

Laura Ann Fender, 81, of Riverton died at her home on Saturday, February 4, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Mountain View Cemetery, with Reverend Deb Olenyik of the United Methodist Church officiating. Full obituary here.



Jack Cuthbertson, 88, of Lander died on Saturday, February 4 2017 at Westward Heights Care Center. According to his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Full obituary here.









