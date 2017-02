Thanks to our loyal readers who share with us what's going on around their neighborhoods. Here's a look at some of the images the County 10 team and our readers have collected since the flooding began last night.

Filling up sand bags in Lander.

Lander's Main Street this morning.

Between Safeway and Baldwin Creek Elementary this morning.

An arctic sea in a Lyons Valley field.





Flooding along Smith Street early Friday morning. h/t Sabrina

More Smith Street flooding. h/t Sabrina

High water in front of Hines in Fort Washakie this morning. h/t Laurene Hines





Between Lander and sprouts this afternoon. h/t Missy White

Mill Creek at 17 Mile Road at 2 p.m. Friday. h/t Tom Norwood

Ditch along 132 north of Lander. h/t WYDOT

Intersection of Main and Baldwin Creek early Friday morning. h/t Sabrina





Near Hudson this afternoon. h/t Amy Miller

Near Wypo corner Friday morning. h/t Tammy Bradshaw

Hudson this morning h/t Elizabeth Kummer