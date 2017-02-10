UPDATE: Spring Runoff causing flooding around Lander

UPDATE at 6 a.m.: Lander Fire Administrator Nick Hudson says that reports of high water have started to come in along Baldwin Creek, Squaw Creek, North Second, Tweed Lane and Hudson. The full impact and work to be done is still being assessed. We'll have more information as it becomes available.

---

Beginning approximately at 11:00 pm reports of a water main break on the West side of Lander are causing flooding. Police have been evacuating some homes in the Smith Street area.

We'll keep you posted of possible Baldwin Creek Elementary school and/or road closings this morning.

Area business owner Hunter Bregar posted this morning on Facebook group 10 Trades indicating that Lander Ace Hardware would be open for anyone requiring supplies to address flooding issues.



