WATCH: Sarah Darling's new Dubois-filmed music video

Sarah Darling premiered the video for her latest single, “Where Cowboys Ride” on CMT today, and it was filmed just outside of Dubois.



“This song is my love letter to Wyoming,” said Darling. “Wyoming is magic because it’s a place real cowboys call home. We’ve lost so much of the authenticity of the Old West, but Wyoming is a place where—no matter who you are or where you come from—you can slow down and feel the spirit of cowboys, both past and present.”



The video was filmed in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism.





